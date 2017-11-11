MSP Discontinues Search For Two Missing People in Missaukee County

Police have discontinued the search for two people that went missing in Missaukee County.

The Michigan State Police says 34 year-old Jeff Hurley and 19 year-old Alexandria Foust were last seen Tuesday in Houghton Lake, leaving their friends house, at 2:00 that afternoon.

The pair told the friends they were on their way to an appointment in Cadillac.

They never made it to the appointment.

Police say hunters in the Deadstream Swamp heard what could have been coyotes or people in the area.

When the hunters went to investigate, they found personal items on a gas pipeline.

The hunters continued to look around and found an abandoned Dodge Durango stuck in the mud.

A witness told police they saw the couple driving the vehicle into the area on Tuesday.

Troopers say the only people who typically go to the Deadstream swamp are hunters.

Police searched the area using canines and air crews, but didn’t find the pair and decided to discontinue the search Friday night.

The search is expected continue in some form in the future.

Foust is being described as 5’8? and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hurley is 5’10” and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that as hunting season begins, hunters should stay vigilant and report anything you find.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, the Michigan State Police urges you to call the Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5103.