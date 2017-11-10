November Blood Drives

The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this

holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with

loved ones. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood

Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).

Alpena County

Alpena

11/30/2017: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lafarge Corp. North America Maintenance Conference

Room, 1435 Ford Avenue

11/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena, 1501 W. Chisholm

_______________

Presque Isle County

Onaway

11/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Onaway VFW Post, 3685 N. Veterans Drive

_______________

Antrim County

Ellsworth

11/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Ellsworth High School, 9467 Park Street

_______________

Charlevoix County

Boyne City

11/27/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Boyne City High School, 1035 Boyne Ave

Charlevoix

11/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Charlevoix High School, 5200 Marion Center Rd.

_______________

Emmet County

Alanson

11/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Alanson Public Schools, 7400 North Street

______________

Arenac County

Standish

11/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Divine Shepherd Christian Community Church, 4335 West M-

61

_______________

Ogemaw County

West Branch

11/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus #2022, 601 Columbus Drive

_______________

Chippewa County

Rudyard

11/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Rudyard Township Hall Community Center, 18725 S.

Mackinac Trail

Sault Sainte Marie

11/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Park Street

_______________

Isabella County

Mount Pleasant

11/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 319 E. Illinois Street

Shepherd

11/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Shepherd United Methodist Church, 107 W. Wright Ave

Mount Pleasant

11/27/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., College of Medicine, Preston Street

11/29/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Beal City High School, 3180 W. Beal City Rd.

11/30/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Morey Courts Recreation Center, 5175 E. Remus Rd.

_______________

Mecosta County

Big Rapids

11/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Peter's Lutheran Church, 408 W. Bellevue St.

_______________

Osceola County

Reed City

11/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 5300 S. 220th Ave

_______________

Crawford County

Grayling

11/22/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Grayling High School, 1135 North Old 27

_______________

Oscoda County

Mio

11/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Mio AuSable School, 1110 W. 8th Street

_______________

Otsego County

Gaylord

11/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Gaylord High School, 90 Livingston Blvd.

11/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 3703 US 27 South/PO Box 1153

_______________