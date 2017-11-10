November Blood Drives
The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this
holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.
By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with
loved ones. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood
Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).
Alpena County
Alpena
11/30/2017: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lafarge Corp. North America Maintenance Conference
Room, 1435 Ford Avenue
11/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena, 1501 W. Chisholm
Presque Isle County
Onaway
11/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Onaway VFW Post, 3685 N. Veterans Drive
Antrim County
Ellsworth
11/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Ellsworth High School, 9467 Park Street
Charlevoix County
Boyne City
11/27/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Boyne City High School, 1035 Boyne Ave
Charlevoix
11/29/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Charlevoix High School, 5200 Marion Center Rd.
Emmet County
Alanson
11/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Alanson Public Schools, 7400 North Street
Arenac County
Standish
11/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Divine Shepherd Christian Community Church, 4335 West M-
61
Ogemaw County
West Branch
11/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus #2022, 601 Columbus Drive
Chippewa County
Rudyard
11/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Rudyard Township Hall Community Center, 18725 S.
Mackinac Trail
Sault Sainte Marie
11/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Park Street
Isabella County
Mount Pleasant
11/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 319 E. Illinois Street
Shepherd
11/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Shepherd United Methodist Church, 107 W. Wright Ave
Mount Pleasant
11/27/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., College of Medicine, Preston Street
11/29/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Beal City High School, 3180 W. Beal City Rd.
11/30/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Morey Courts Recreation Center, 5175 E. Remus Rd.
Mecosta County
Big Rapids
11/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Peter's Lutheran Church, 408 W. Bellevue St.
Osceola County
Reed City
11/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 5300 S. 220th Ave
Crawford County
Grayling
11/22/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Grayling High School, 1135 North Old 27
Oscoda County
Mio
11/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Mio AuSable School, 1110 W. 8th Street
Otsego County
Gaylord
11/21/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Gaylord High School, 90 Livingston Blvd.
11/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 3703 US 27 South/PO Box 1153
