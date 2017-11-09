Police Investigating Shooting in Kalamazoo

POSTED November 9, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Two people were killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:40 Thursday morning Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 100 block of E. Emerson.

On scene officers found three people that had been shot outside of a home, two adults and a child.

Officers immediately began life saving measures and they were taken to the hospital. The two adults were pronounced dead, while the child, a 3-year-old, is said to be in critical condition.

The adults were Julina Gale Gibson and Nicholas Allen Mitchell.

The two had a previous relationship and the child was theirs.

The suspect in the shooting is accounted for according to police.

At a press conference Thursday morning the chief of police could not confirm that this was murder suicide, only that the shooting remains under investigation.

