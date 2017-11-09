OshKosh Recalls Thousands of Children’s Jackets for Choking Concerns

We have another Recall to share with you.

The clothing manufacturer OshKosh is recalling around 38,000 Baby B’gosh Quilted jackets.

The jackets are said to be a choking hazard to children if the snaps detach.

They are pink or gray in color.

The jackets were sold at several different retailers, including OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and online between August and September of this year.

The jackets have a specific style and UPC code, which can be found on the care tag sewn into the jacket or the price tag. The list of affected UPCs and style codes is below.

OshKosh is aware of three reports of the snap detaching, including one where the child did put the detached snap in their mouth.

If you have one of these jackets, take them away from your child immediately and return it to the store it was bought from for a full refund.

More information is available here.