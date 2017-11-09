OshKosh Recalls Thousands of Children’s Jackets for Choking Concerns

POSTED November 9, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

We have another Recall to share with you.

Pink JacketThe clothing manufacturer OshKosh is recalling around 38,000 Baby B’gosh Quilted jackets.

The jackets are said to be a choking hazard to children if the snaps detach.

They are pink or gray in color.

The jackets were sold at several different retailers, including OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and online between August and September of this year.

The jackets have a specific style and UPC code, which can be found on the care tag sewn into the jacket or the price tag.  The list of affected UPCs and style codes is below.

Gray JacketOshKosh is aware of three reports of the snap detaching, including one where the child did put the detached snap in their mouth.

If you have one of these jackets, take them away from your child immediately and return it to the store it was bought from for a full refund.

More information is available here.

Color Style Numbers Size UPC Codes
Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918
6M 190795946956
9M 190795946963
12M 190795946925
18M 190795946932
24M 190795946949
23003910 2T 190795946062
3T 190795946079
4T 190795946086
5T 190795946093
Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399
12M 190795930405
18M 190795930412
24M 190795930429
6M 190795930436
9M 190795930443
22691410 2T 190795919660
3T 190795919677
4T 190795919684
5T 190795919691
Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!