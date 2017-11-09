Traverse City Doctor Sentenced for Writing Fraudulent Prescriptions

A Traverse City doctor has been sentenced to prison for writing fraudulent prescriptions.

This past Monday, Dr Mark Brewster was sentenced to 10 months in prison for writing fake prescriptions for controlled substances.

Brewster was the subject of a federal investigation that found between 2006 and 2015 he wrote over 150 fraudulent prescriptions under seven different names.

He used these names to get Ritalin, a schedule II controlled substance. Ultimately he had more than five times the maximum FDA-approved adult dosage.

Brewster started issuing the fake prescriptions when he was in med school and continued to do so for nearly a decade, even after he was fired from a northern Michigan hospital.

Brewster’s prescription were the subject of a state investigation in 2015, but he assured state investigators that he would stop writing prescriptions to anyone other than his patients.

But the next day he started writing more prescriptions in the names of his girlfriend’s children, names that were not familiar to the investigators.

Brewster also boasted of his fraudulent prescriptions and had some of the fake prescriptions paid for by other people’s private insurance.

Along with the prison sentence, Brewster has been ordered to pay restitution to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for covering the fake prescriptions, and he surrendered his DEA registration.