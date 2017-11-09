Traverse City Man Arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver

A Traverse City man was arrested for reportedly having marijuana with intent to deliver it.

On Wednesday a Grand Traverse County deputy was making property checks at a storage unit facility in Garfield Township around 2:30 in the morning when he noticed a van parked between two buildings.

The deputy went and talked with the driver, a 59-year-old man from Traverse City.

The deputy says there was a plastic bag full of marijuana on the front passenger seat and when asked, the driver didn’t have a medical marijuana card.

A search of the vehicle then located scales and packaging material.

The man was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and for driving on a suspended license.

He was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail and a report is being sent to the prosecutor’s office.