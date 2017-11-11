Police Searching For Two Missing People In Missaukee County

Police are searching for two people that went missing in Missaukee County.

The Michigan State Police says 34 year-old Jeff Hurley and 19 year-old Alexandria Foust were last seen Tuesday in Houghton Lake, leaving their friends house, at 2:00 that afternoon.

The pair told the friends they were on their way to an appointment in Cadillac.

They never made it to the appointment.

Police say hunters in the Deadstream Swamp heard what could have been coyotes or people in the area.

When the hunters went to investigate, they found personal items.

The hunters continued to look around and found an abandoned Dodge Durango.

Troopers say the only people who typically go to the Deadstream swamp are hunters.

Police are searching the area, and believe the pair is likely together.

Foust is being described as 5’8″ and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hurley is 5’10” and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they want to find Hurley and Foust because the weather is expected to get bad.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, the Michigan State Police urges you to call the Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5103.