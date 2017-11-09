Man Critically Injured After Crash in Missaukee County

POSTED November 9, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

A man was critically injured after a crash in Missaukee County.

The accident happened around 6:50 Thursday morning on M-42 near Dickerson Rd. in Caldwell Township.

Deputies say that an east bound vehicle was passing another east bound vehicle when it hit a westbound vehicle.

The 54 year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was not injured, but the 64 year-old driver of the westbound vehicle received serious injuries.

He was taken to Munson Hospital in Traverse City where he is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!