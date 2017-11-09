Man Critically Injured After Crash in Missaukee County

A man was critically injured after a crash in Missaukee County.

The accident happened around 6:50 Thursday morning on M-42 near Dickerson Rd. in Caldwell Township.

Deputies say that an east bound vehicle was passing another east bound vehicle when it hit a westbound vehicle.

The 54 year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was not injured, but the 64 year-old driver of the westbound vehicle received serious injuries.

He was taken to Munson Hospital in Traverse City where he is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.