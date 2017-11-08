Police Searching For Suspect after Man Gropes Teen Girl in Store Bathroom

Police are searching for a suspect after a girl reported a sexual assault.

Deputies say the incident happened at around 10:35 Tuesday morning at a store in Grand Traverse Crossings in Garfield Township.

That’s where a 16 year-old girl told deputies she had been assaulted.

According to deputies, a man came up behind the girl in a bathroom and groped her.

The man left the store shortly after.

The girl didn’t require any medical attention.

The suspect is being described as as a white man with short black hair, a scruffy beard, and mustache.

Deputies also say he was wearing all black clothing with a black hoodie.

The incident remains under investigation.