Police Searching For Suspect after Man Gropes Teen Girl in Store Bathroom

POSTED November 8, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Police are searching for a suspect after a girl reported a sexual assault.

Deputies say the incident happened at around 10:35 Tuesday morning at a store in Grand Traverse Crossings in Garfield Township.

That’s where a 16 year-old girl told deputies she had been assaulted.

According to deputies, a man came up behind the girl in a bathroom and groped her.

The man left the store shortly after.

The girl didn’t require any medical attention.

The suspect is being described as as a white man with short black hair, a scruffy beard, and mustache.

Deputies also say he was wearing all black clothing with a black hoodie.

The incident remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!