Man Arrested After Reportedly Pouring Cleaning Liquid on Girlfriend, Injuring Her

A man was arrested after an altercation at a home in Leelanau County.

At around 5:25 Monday Evening, deputies spoke with a 30 year-old woman who had fled her home in the 8800 block of North West Bay Shore Drive.

The woman told deputies that she and her boyfriend had been arguing when the he came up behind the victim and poured cleaning liquid over the top of her head.

This liquid dripped down into the victim’s eyes, causing injury.

The woman then left the home with her 3 1/2 month old daughter.

She was taken to Munson Hospital for treatment by a friend.

Deputies later located and interviewed the suspect, who was then arrested for domestic assault.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.