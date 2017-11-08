Manistee Police Investigating After Suspicious Substance Found on Halloween Candy

Police in Manistee are asking parents to look closely at their children’s Halloween candy after one parent noticed an odd substance on some of their children’s candy.

The Manistee Police Department says that a concerned parent contact them after finding a possibly contaminated Reese’s peanut butter cup.

The parent turned the cup over to the police department. They believe it was gathered during trick or treating on Halloween.

The bite sized Reese’s had a noticeable green particulate substance on top.

The parent thinks the candy was handed out in the area of 2nd to 4th street west of US-31.

The Police Department is encouraging all parents to carefully inspect all candy for possible damage to the packaging or suspicious substances.

The candy is being forwarded to the MSP Crime Lab for testing purposes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manistee Police Department at 231-723-2533.