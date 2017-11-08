Man Seriously Injured in Isabella County Crash

Police say cell phone use may have contributed to a car crash where the driver was seriously injured in Isabella County.

Monday night, deputies were called to a one car accident on Brinton North Road, north of Herrick Road shortly before 10 o’clock.

That’s where they found the passenger, 34-year-old John Plank, outside the car and uninjured.

However the driver, 26-year-old Tyler Miller of Lake, was still trapped inside.

Rescue crews used the jaws of life to free Miller, who appeared to have head and facial trauma from the crash.

He was unable to communicate with first responders and was taken to a local hospital before being flown to one in Saginaw.

Deputies say Miller’s car left the roadway while going around curve, continued down the shoulder for several hundred feet before entering a yard, hitting a culvert and landing in the driveway.

At this time deputies say alcohol and cell phone use appear to be involved in the crash, but it remains under investigation.