Charlevoix Man Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct

A Charlevoix man has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree.

After jury deliberations ran from Friday night into Monday morning, 38-year-old Robert Torres was convicted of CSC fourth degree.

The conviction came from an investigation that began in 2016, from an incident that was said to have happened in 2015.

The victim, who was 13-years-old at the time of the incident, disclosed the assault in 2016.

During the trial another witness testified that they had also been assaulted when they were between the ages of 12 and 15.

CSC fourth degree is having sexual contact with a person who is between the ages of 13 and 16.

It carries a maximum sentence of 2-years in prison and means Torres will have to register as a sex offender for the next 25-years.

Torres was not found guilty of the greater charge that he faced, which was CSC third degree.