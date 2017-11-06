Mason County Man Charged with Attempted Murder

POSTED November 6, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A Mason County man was arrested after he reportedly broke into his ex’s home and began choking someone in the home.

It happened Sunday morning at a home in the 2000 block of E. Sugar Grove in Sherman Township.

The sheriff’s office says a woman came into the lobby to report that her ex-husband had broken into her home around 5 am that morning.

She had been asleep, but woke up to find her ex sitting on top of a friend of her’s in the bedroom, choking him to the point where he couldn’t speak.

She screamed, which is when her ex fled.

Deputies were able to locate the ex, a 27-year-old from Fountain and he was taken into custody.  He has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim, a 22-year-old from Ludington, did not seek medical treatment.

