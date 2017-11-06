Men in Photo of Clare Theft Identified

The two men wanted for questioning into the theft at a Clare County store have been identified.

Over the weekend the Clare County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two men who were wanted in connection with a theft.

That theft happened at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare Friday afternoon.

The store said 15 items of unknown value were missing after the men were seen in the store.

On Monday the older man in the photos contacted the sheriff’s office after recognizing himself and his grandson in the photos.

He said he found the missing property and will return it to the store.

Detectives are following up and a report will be forwarded to the county prosecutor for review.