Northern Michigan Couple Among Victims of Texas Shooting

Two former northern Michigan residents are among those killed in the shooting at a Texas Church.

Shortly before 11:30 am local time, a gunman opened fire during a a church service in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

At this time authorities say 26-people were killed in the attack and many more were injured.

The victims include Robert and Shani Corrigan, who were graduates of Harrison High School.

Robert was retired from the Air Force and has two sons currently serving and on active duty.

A candle light vigil was held at the Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison Monday night.

Funeral services will be announced later this week.