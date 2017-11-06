New Equipment at Fire Department Helps Reduce Cancer Risks for Firefighters

The Cadillac Fire Department has new equipment that they say will help fight cancer among firefighters.

The equipment was a more than $22,000 effort by the City and community members.

Officials say that in the wake of the attacks on the World Trade Center, multiple studies were conducted to determine why so many firefighters were developing cancer.

As time went on, science linked common exposure to smoke and fire in buildings as a major contributing factor to the very higher cancer rates.

Firefighters say outfitting the department with the proper tools to fight cancer can be quite expensive, but the community stepped in to help.

In 2016, Resurrection Life Church chose to give the fire department their holiday collections.

Additionally, Advanced Mechanical and Electrical Services of Leroy, Blick Dillon Insurance, Avon Automotive and others chipped in.

After the donations, the department was able to afford the upgrades, and bought the equipment.

Among the upgrades is a commercial-grade washing machine, industrial sink, and a specialized dryer just for Fire Gear.

Fire Marshall Anthony Wolff says there was a culture among firefighters to take pride in dirty gear.

Now, after the revelation that dirty gear can cause cancer, firefighters young and old are taking steps to change the culture.

To commemorate the work and charity, the Cadillac Fire Department will be hosting

an open house on the evening of November 20th from 4:30 until 5:30 at its Lake St. fire station.