Cadillac Elementary Recognized as Blue Ribbon School

Forest View Elementary School in Cadillac has received a prestigious award.

The school was awarded the title of a Blue Ribbon School.

The Blue Ribbon School program is under the Department of Education and aims to recognize outstanding schools.

The program recognizes several hundred schools across the country each year, but only 13 schools in Michigan received the title this year.

Forest View Elementary applied for the award and will be presented with it in Washington, D.C.

A ceremony was held Monday morning at the Cadillac High School auditorium to send off two faculty members and to commemorate the honor.

Now, with the pomp and circumstance over, school administrators say they are humbled by the award.

Administrators went on to say that morale among both students and teachers has only gotten better.