Over 40 Years of Fire Extinguishers Recalled

Over 40-years of fire extinguishers, made in over 130 different models have been recalled.

The recall is for 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers that were made between January 1st of 1973 and August 15th of 2017.

This recall includes models that were in two previous recalls as well.

The extinguishers were sold in red, white, or silver, and could be ABC or BC rated.

The model number is printed on the label and models produced after 2007 have a manufacture date printed on the side of the cylinder.

The extinguishers were sold in common places, such as Sears, Menards, Home Depot, and even Walmart.

The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

Kidde says there was a 2014 death involving a car fire following a crash.

Emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work.

There have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

Consumers with the recalled units should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement.

For more information and a full list of model numbers, click here.