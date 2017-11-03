White Pine Snowmobile Trail Will Temporarily Close for Repairs in Osceola, Mecosta Counties

While we’ve seen the first few snow flakes of the season, many are starting to think about the upcoming snowmobile season.

One of those is the Michigan DNR, who announced that users of the White Pine Trail in Mecosta and Osceola Counties will want to plan for some temporary closures this fall.

These closures are so crews can perform maintenance along the trails to get them ready for snowmobiles.

One of the closures will be in Reed City.

The southern end of the Reed City covered bridge is eroding away, and if left unchecked, would mean the complete closure of the trail to all traffic.

DNR crews will work to fix the erosion before the snowmobile season to prevent a longer closure of the trail, and the rerouting of snowmobile traffic.

The second location that is getting repaired is in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.

Earlier this year a culvert failed, forming a 35-foot deep sink hole on the trail.

DNR crews created a temporary bridge over the failed culvert area to divert traffic.

The bridge has been set and crews are currently preparing the site.

The DNR expects to have both locations open for snowmobilers this season.

And in the future both sites are being looked at for possible replacement.