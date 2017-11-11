Two Arrested In Connection With October Break-In That Lead to Shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred back in October in Cheboygan County.

On October 8th Cheboygan County Deputies were called to a home in Benton Township for the report of a breaking and entering that included a shooting.

Deputies were told that someone had broken into the home and had been shot with a .22 rifle by the someone in the home.

That person, later identified as 19-year-old Charles Grimm, had already left the home in a vehicle with several other people.

The vehicle was stopped by the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety.

Police investigated and found that the shooting stemmed from an argument two people had had earlier that day.

Following that argument, one involved person gathered several friends and went the home of the other to confront them.

They broke into the person’s home, which is when the person in the home felt threatened and shot Grimm in the shoulder.

Grimm turned himself in back on October 16th and was arraigned on charges of home invasion first degree.

And then on this Friday, two more people were arrested, Clifton Haines a 17-year-old from Indian River, and Robert Rickard, a 21-year-old from Cheboygan.

Both have been charged with first degree home invasion.

The sheriff says the investigation into the shooting still ongoing and there may be more people arrested who went into the home to confront the man inside.