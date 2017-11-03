Person of the Week: Kym Bonham

This week’s Person Of The Week is a woman who has volunteered her time to help others for nearly two decades .

Kym Bonham is an anesthesia technician at Cadillac Munson Hospital.

And for the last 19-years she has traveled to the Dominican Republic to help at an outpatient clinic.

20-years ago a traveling nurse visited Cadillac who was running these trips and invited Kym along. When that original nurse had to back down, Kym stepped in to take over.

Kym says 25 to 30 people work at the clinic, which provides service through not only two operating rooms, but dental and vision clinics as well.

The staff at the clinic come from all over the country, even some of her coworkers in Cadillac have gone down to help out.

Last year they saw over 600 patients at the clinic.

She’s worked with this clinic on top of being at the Cadillac hospital for over 30-years.

Kym says she has no intention of stopping her trips.

For her help improving the lives of others Kym Bonham is this week’s Person of the Week.

