DNR Opens Deer Check Station in Osceola County

The DNR has opened a deer check station near Reed City.

The station is located just west of US-131 on US-10 next to the BP gas station.

The station officially opened Wednesday and is part of an effort to monitor the spread of Bovine Tuberculosis and Chronic Wasting Disease.

The DNR says the recent spread of the diseases increased the need to have the station.

Bovine TB is a serious disease caused when bacteria attacks the respiratory system, and Chronic Wasting Disease causes degeneration of a deer’s brain, which leads to loss of bodily functions and death.

Both diseases are highly contagious and have been found in areas around Osceola County.

That’s why the DNR says they wanted to take a closer look at deer populations.

Checking your deer isn’t required in our area as of yet, but officials wanted to make the option available to hunters.

The station is open from 10:30 until 3 every weekday and will be around until early January.