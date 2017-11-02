Pilot Roadside Drug Test Program Begins Next Week

Starting next week a test program will kick off in five counties that is trying to combat the dangers of drugged driving.

The one-year roadside drug testing program will be in Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair, and Washtenaw counties.

The oral fluid analysis pilot program will determine whether a driver is operating under the influence of drugs.

Over the last several years, Michigan has seen a steady increase in fatal crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs.

In 2016, there were 236 drug-involved traffic fatalities, which is an increase of 32 percent from 179 drug-involved traffic fatalities in 2015.

The pilot counties were chosen based on several criteria, including the number of impaired driving crashes, impaired drivers arrested and trained Drug Recognition Experts in the county.

Under the pilot program, a DRE may require a person to submit to a preliminary oral fluid analysis to detect the presence of a controlled substance in the person’s body if they suspect the driver is impaired by drugs.

The preliminary oral fluid analysis will be conducted by a DRE and will be administered along with the drug recognition 12-step evaluation currently used by DREs.

Refusal to submit to a preliminary oral fluid analysis upon lawful demand of a police officer is a civil infraction.