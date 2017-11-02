Troopers Investigate Fatal Rollover

A woman was killed in a crash that happened in Alpena County.

The accident happened shortly before 8am Thursday morning on Werth Road near Spruce.

On scene troopers found a vehicle that had rolled over.

Initial investigation found that the vehicle had crossed over the centerline, went off the road, and overturned.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof, partially submerge in the water.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was still in the vehicle and was unresponsive.

She was extricated and taken to the hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Her identity is being withheld at this time and the crash remains under investigation.