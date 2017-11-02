Benzie County Man Arrested for Hitting Bicyclist

A Benzie County man was arrested for the hit and run of a bicyclist in late October.

At approximately 7pm on October 28th MSP Troopers responded to an accident on King Road, east of the Thompsonville Highway.

They were told there was a motor vehicle accident involving a teenage bicyclist.

Troopers and DNR officers found a 16-year-old who was riding along King Road when he was hit from behind.

The teen said that he had been on the opposite side of the road, facing oncoming traffic, meaning that the vehicle crossed over the center line to hit the bicyclist.

He didn’t see or hear the vehicle approach and the next thing he knew he was rolling on the pavement.

The teen was taken to Munson for treatment of possible broken foot and cuts and abrasions. The complete extent of his injuries is not fully known.

At the scene troopers found small pieces of black plastic and the glass part of a side mirror.

The MSP were able to identify that the glass came from an early 2000’s Chevrolet Trailblazer.

When driving to the teen’s home for a followup the next day the trooper saw a Trail Blazer in the driveway of a home less than a half mile from the victim’s.

The trooper says that vehicle had a broken driver’s side mirror, that was hanging down and missing the glass.

The trooper stopped and talked to the owner of the SUV.

On Wednesday the Benzie County Prosecutor authorized a felony warrant for the owner of the vehicle for operating while intoxicated third offense, failing to stop at an accident, and for failing to report an accident.

He was arrested and lodged in the county jail pending arraignment.