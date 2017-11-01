Two Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting, Killing Man in Sault Ste. Marie

Two people were arrested, with one facing open murder charges after a man died from the injuries he received during an assault.

Shortly after 3am on Wednesday Sault Ste. Marie officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W 12th Avenue for the report of an assault.

On scene they found 48-year-old Wesley Cook who had grave injuries. He was taken from the scene to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives along with the MSP Crime Lab, which came up from Grayling, investigated.

Two men, 18-year-old Jeremy Lehre, and Aaron Lehre, were arrested during that investigation.

Jeremy Lehre is facing a charge of open murder while Aaron Lehre was booked on an unrelated warrant.

Both suspects are residents of Sault Ste. Marie. Police are not sure of the relationship between the victim and the suspects, they believe they were acquaintances.

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing and the two men are expected to be in court Thursday.