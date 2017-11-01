Woman Behind Bars After Reportedly Taking Money From Alpena Restaurant

A woman is behind bars after police say she took money from a restaurant in Alpena County.

At around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the report of an unarmed robbbery at Mandarin Garden Restaurant in Alpena Township.

Once on scene, a suspect was immediately developed as an employee took photos of the suspect’s car.

Additionally, the suspect had just filled out an application for the restaurant.

An investigation found that the suspect had taken money out of the register and was confronted by employees.

Police quickly found the suspect at her home in Alpena and took her into custody.

The stolen money was returned to the restaurant.

The suspect, identified as a 47 year-old woman, was lodged in the Alpena County Jail on charges of larceny from a building.