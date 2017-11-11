Hundreds Lose Power after Car Crashes into Utility Pole

Hundred were without power in Cadillac Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a utility pole.

That accident happened Wednesday sometime around 3 in the afternoon.

It was near Plett Road and Bell Avenue.

A black Kia Soul went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The crash sheared the pole off near its base. According to Consumers, roughly 466 people lost power.

At this time we don’t know how many people were in the car or if they were injured in the crash.

Multiple Consumers Energy crews responded and worked to replace the pole.

Power was restored shortly before 7 o’clock.

We will update this story as more information is released by authorities.