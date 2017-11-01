Northern Michigan Police Dispose of over 800lbs during Drug Take Back

The Michigan State Police says the bi-annual drug take-back day was a success.

At the Cadillac post alone, officials say they collected nearly 36 pounds of prescription drugs.

The Gaylord post yielded similar results, collecting 35 pounds.

Statewide, all 30 posts collected just over 802 pounds of drugs.

According to the MSP, studies show the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

And, with opioid abuse becoming a national crisis, many say the take-back effort can save lives.

Once the drugs are obtained, the MSP says they are properly disposed of.

They also advise the public not to flush the drugs down your toilet, as that can pose a health and safety risk.

If you would like to properly dispose of drugs, the MSP says all posts will still accept them Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4PM.