Mold Concerns Causes Evart City Hall to Close

The City of Evart is temporarily moving from city hall due to mold concerns.

he City says personnel have relocated to the Airport Terminal Building at 5814 100th Ave.

Evart recently had a mold assessment done at city hall.

And after air testing was done, it was found that city hall had elevated levels of mold spores.

The City says they apologize for the inconvenience.

The phone numbers have not changed, and for your convenience, you can still use the drop box at city hall.

If you have any questions or concerns, call (231) 734-2181.