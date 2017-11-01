Authorities in Leelanau County Cracking Down on Trespassing at Sugar Loaf Property

Authorities in Leelanau County are cracking down on trespassing at the Sugar Loaf Property.

The Sheriff’s Office is letting people know that effective immediately they are strongly enforce trespass laws at the Sugar Loaf property in Cleveland Township.

The site was recently purchased and the new owner has asked the sheriff’s office to step up enforcement at the property.

The owner says numerous people are entering the property and trespassing on the old ski hill, complex ground, and buildings.

Workers are currently removing old equipment and doing work on the ground, but several of their new signs and sign posts have been destroyed by trespassers.

The owner has posted no trespassing signs and anyone who goes onto the property without permission is subject to prosecution.

The sheriff’s office requests people follow the law and stay off the property for their safety, as well as to allow the new owner to work on the property without problems caused by trespassers.