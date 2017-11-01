Deputies Arrest Two for Assault in Mason County

And two people were arrested for assaulting a woman in Mason County.

Around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon deputies were called to a fight in progress at 143 North Jebavy in Pere Marquette Township.

When they arrived they found a woman with injuries to her face, reportedly from being assaulted.

Deputies investigated and located a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Scottville, who assaulted the woman.

They were arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail.