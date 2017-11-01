Mancelona Man Arrested for Stabbing Girlfriend During Fight

After a short standoff with police, a man who reportedly stabbed his girlfriend was taken into custody.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday morning police were called to an apartment on North Cedar St in the Village of Kalkaska for the report of a woman who had been stabbed.

According to the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man from Mancelona and his 31-year-old girlfriend were staying at the apartment as guests of another couple.

The man and his girlfriend started fighting, which woke the other couple up.

They went to intervene, but by that time they say the man had already stabbed his girlfriend and was fleeing the apartment.

When authorities arrived she was taken to Munson where she was treated for the single stab wound in her back and later released.

Police located the man in an apartment at another nearby building. After a short standoff he surrendered and was taken in custody. The knife said to be used to stab the woman was recovered from the apartment as well.

The man was lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail, pending arraignment on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, but less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and habitual offender, second offense.