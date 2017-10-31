DNR Asks Hunters to Keep Eye Out for Denned Bears

While out hunting this fall the DNR is once again asking hunters to report any sightings of bear dens in the northern Lower Peninsula.

While out in the field, hunters could come across a denned black bear. The DNR is looking for their locations in order to fit the bears with radio collars for an ongoing bear management program.

The information gathered from the bears is used to help manage the black bear population.

After locating the denned bear, the DNR asks hunters to record the location and contact to contact Mark Boersen at 989.275.5151 or boersenm@michigan.gov with specific location information.

DNR biologists will then go out to determine if the animal is a good candidate for the radio collar.

Those that are selected will be sedated and fitted with collars during a short procedure. The bears will then be returned to its den to sleep through the winter.

And as a reminder it is illegal to disturb a bear den or a dear in its den.