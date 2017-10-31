Mason County Sheriff Reminds Shoppers to be Aware of Surroundings after Being Called to Numerous Suspicious Person Reports

Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings while out shopping.

That’s after the Mason County Sheriff says they’ve been called to suspicious activity at the Ludington Walmart multiple times over the past two weeks.

People at the store have reported unknown men approaching young children and young adults.

At this point the sheriff’s office hasn’t identified any persons of interest by name, nor do they believe any crime has been committed or that’s been reported at this time.

But this doesn’t mean there isn’t a potential for any crime says Sheriff Cole.

In light of these reports, Sheriff Cole says he walked around several shops and stores and was amazed by how many people don’t pay attention to those around them.

He suggests the following behaviors to better protect yourself when out :

*be aware of your surroundings all the time.

*pay attention to those around you.

*park in well lit areas.

*pay attention to vehicles parked around you.

*are they occupied?

*park your vehicle facing out-so you don’t have to back out of a parking space.

*have your vehicles keys in hand.

*pay attention to your children 100% of the time-don’t let them wander.

*take a friend with you when shopping.

*put your phone down.

*don’t be afraid to engage in casual conversation, but know when it’s time to move on.

*if you SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!

*report suspicious activity IMMEDIATELY to 911!