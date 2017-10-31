Police in Isabella County Search for Vandals who Defaced Park Benches

Police in Isabella County are asking for the public’s help to find the people who vandalized several park benches.

These photos show the damage done to several of the benches along the walk trail in Shepherd.

They have been vandalized with graffiti. The graffiti contains messages that insults local police.

The vandalism took place sometime between Monday and Tuesday. The benches are across the road from the playground along Federal Road.

A local resident has put up a reward of $250 for information that leads to identification and prosecution of the responsible parties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shepherd Police Department.