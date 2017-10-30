Sleet and Snow Doesn’t Slow Down Downtown Cadillac Business Trick-or-Treat

For the second year in a row – sleet and snow couldn’t put a damper on the Halloween excitement in downtown Cadillac.

Dozens of families took to the streets for a downtown trick-or-treating event. Businesses opened their doors late Monday afternoon to hand out candy to the costumed kids… giving them an early chance to get some candy just in time for Halloween.

The downtown trick-or-treating is an annual event, and it’s expected to be held once again next year.