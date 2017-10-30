Boater Rescued on Lake Missaukee after Boat Tips Over

A boater was rescued from Lake Missaukee after their boat flipped over Monday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on Monday Missaukee dispatch got a call saying a boat had tipped over and swamped on Lake Missaukee.

The caller said there was one boater and they were in distress.

Deputies and EMS responded and launched a sheriff’s boat at the Green Road access in Lake Township.

Responders located the boater, a 32-year-old man from Manton about a half mile from shore. He was rescued and his boat was towed to the ramp.

He was checked out by EMS and found to be cold and wet, but uninjured.

He told deputies that the wind had caught the sail wrong and flipped the boat, causing it to swamp.