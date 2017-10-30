Police Investigate Two Crashes Where Drivers Crash into Utility Poles

Over the weekend deputies in Leelanau County were called to two different crashes where a car hit a utility pole.

This photo shows the first one, which happened on Saturday around 10:20 at night, at the intersection of Gatzke Road and Townline Road in Centerville Township.

A 2015 Honda had left the road, hit a pole, and landed in the ditch.

The driver, a 68-year-old man from Traverse City told deputies that had had not been drinking alcohol. But the deputies says they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants.

The driver, who was uninjured, was then arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after deputies investigated.

The second crash happened on Sunday shortly before 1:30 in the morning on East Fouch Road in Elmwood Township.

Deputies were called there for the report of power lines that were down and in the roadway.

On arrival they found the downed lines and a 2007 Jeep that was off into the thick swamp area.

Deputies found a 51-year-old man from Cedar laying outside the Jeep uninjured.

He told deputies that had let someone else drive his Jeep away from Bootlegger’s Bar in Traverse City, but couldn’t offer any ideas or description of who this driver was.

Deputies determined that the man was the actual driver of the Jeep and he was taken to Munson for evaluation and a blood draw.

The results of that blood test and the accident report will be sent to the prosecutor for review requested charges of Operating While Intoxicated, second offense.