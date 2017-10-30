Two Teens Killed in Otsego County Crash

Two teens were killed in a crash that happened in Otsego County.

That crash happened on Saturday at the intersection of VanTyle Road and South Townline shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon.

The Otsego County Sheriff says a Ford Fusion ran the stop sign on VanTyle. A Ford pickup was southbound when it crashed into the Fusion.

The drivers of the two vehicles were identified as 19-year-old Nikolia Webber from Antrim County and 18-year-old Leszek Wasylewski of Charlevoix County.

They were the only occupants of the vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.