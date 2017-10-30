Police Arrest Suspect in Crawford County Breaking and Entering

Police in Crawford County arrested a suspect accused of several break ins.

Last Friday deputies were called to a breaking and entering where a John Deere Gator was stolen from a garage.

The break in happened in the Maple Forest Township Area.

While investigating that break in, deputies were made aware of several other crimes that were being reported in the same area of Maple Forest and into Frederic Township.

Some of the crimes were said to have just happened.

Deputies investigated and a MSP K9 was called to track a suspect who was located and taken into custody.

The reported crimes were breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, and stolen vehicles.

All of the vehicles and several of the stolen items were recovered and returned to their owners.