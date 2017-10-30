Man Arrested for Assault After Leading Deputies on Chase that ends in Crash

The suspect from an assault in Isabella County lead deputies on chase before crashing his vehicle.

On Sunday, Isabella County deputies were called to a domestic call on Gilmore Road in Gilmore Township.

Once on scene deputies say they saw a man leave through a bedroom window and take off on foot.

Deputies tried to locate him, but were unable to do so. They stayed in the area looking for him.

Later a deputy saw the man in a vehicle at a nearby intersection.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but the suspect took off. He made it a short distance before crashing and rolling over.

The man was unconscious in the car and deputy couldn’t get into the car. They started trying to break the window when the man woke up and unlocked the door.

He was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the local hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old man from Farwell was then arrested when he was released from the hospital.