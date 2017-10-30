“Highly Suspicious” Fire Levels Previously Burned Home in Wexford County

A fire completely destroyed a home that was burned by another fire last month.

Around 10 o’clock Sunday night, firefighters responded to a home on E. 34 Rd. next to Camp Cadillac in Haring Township.

Once once scene, crews found the home to be fully engulfed in flames.

Because the house was vacant from the previous fire, firefighters fought the blaze in a defensive manner, rather than trying to save what was left.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire around midnight.

No other structures were damaged by the fire, but the home was completely leveled.

Back on September 22nd, crews responded to a fire at the same home.

Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden tells MI News 26 that the fire is “Highly Suspicious” and that fires like the one in September don’t rekindle this long after they’re extinguished.

Chief Alworden says he is speaking with his captains and will determine whether to investigate the fire or not.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

