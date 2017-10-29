Deputies Arrest Suspect in Missuakee County Stabbing

Police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in Lake City.

At around 5:46 Saturday evening, a 33 year-old Lake City man walked into the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office lobby and told deputies he had been stabbed multiple times in the back.

The man said the incident happened at a home in the 100 block of S. Gladwin St. in Lake City.

The man was taken to Cadillac Munson Hospital, but was transferred to Traverse City Munson in serious condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 33 year-old Shane Miller of Lake City.

The victim told deputies Miller left the scene and was last seen running south from the home.

Missuakee County deputies and MSP troopers set up a perimeter and asked those in the area to be cautious.

On Sunday, a tip was called into the Sheriff’s Office, detailing the whereabouts of Miller.

At around 3:50pm, Miller was seen at the 6000 block of Jennings Rd. in Lake Township.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.

The investigation will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office Monday.