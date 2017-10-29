Police Searching for Suspect After Man Was Stabbed in Missaukee County.

Police are searching for a suspect after man was stabbed in Missaukee County.

At around 5:46 Saturday evening, a 33 year-old Lake City man walked into the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office lobby and told deputies he had been stabbed multiple times in the back.

The man said the incident happened at a home in the 100 block of S. Gladwin St. in Lake City.

The man was taken to Cadillac Munson Hospital, but was transferred to Traverse City Munson in serious condition.

The suspect was identified as a 23 year-old man also from Lake City.

The victim told deputies the suspect has left the scene and was last seen running south from the home.

Missuakee County deputies and MSP troopers set up a perimeter.

At this time, the suspect remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the county prosecutor.