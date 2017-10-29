Two Injured After Pickup Crashes Into Front Loader in Wexford County

Two people were injured after a pickup crashed into a front loader in Wexford County

At around 8:30 Saturday night, emergency crews responded to S. 33 Rd. east E 46 Rd. in Cherry Grove Township for the report of a two vehicle crash.

Once on scene, crews found that a pickup had hit a front loader.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and overturned in a ditch.

Firefighters say the driver of the pickup was trapped inside.

After an investigation, deputies determined both vehicles were going south on 33 Rd. when the pickup hit the back of the front loader.

Cherry Grove Firefighters and EMS removed the driver of the pickup, identified as a 40 year-old Leroy man, and took him to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the front-loader, identified as a 44 year-old Tustin man, was treated on scene.

Deputies say both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.