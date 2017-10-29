Three Children Killed, Six Others Wounded After Buggy Crash in Montcalm County

Three children are dead and six others injured after a truck hit a buggy in Montcalm County.

At around 8:34 Sunday morning, MSP troopers responded to E. Condensary Rd. near Wood Rd. in Montcalm County’s Evergreen Township.

Once on scene, troopers learned that a dodge pickup was going east on Condensary Rd. when it the buggy, also heading east.

The collision caused heavy damage to both the buggy and the truck.

Nice people were on the buggy at the time of the accident.

Three of those were killed. The other six were critically injured.

The three dead are being identified as a twelve year-old boy, nine year-old girl, and seven year-old girl for Sheridan.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the accident.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

It is not currently known if there were any seatbelts in the buggy.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident, and it remains under investigation.