Rain Washes Out Portion of Trail in Otsego County

The DNR says part of a trail has been damaged and will be temporarily closed.

A portion of the North Central State Trail in Otsego County was found to have been washed out as a result of recent rains.

An approximately 3 quarters of a mile section of the trail will be closed between Summit and Badgley roads in Corwith Township, just south of Vanderbilt.

The DNR asks the public to respect the trail closures and use local roads to bypass the area.

The DNR is working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to address the drainage issue and determine the best repair going forward.

An estimated time for the repairs is not known at this time, but the goal is to have the trail repaired and open for the snowmobile season, which officially begins December 1st.

Officials say this same culvert had similar issues that were caused by beavers two years ago.

The DNR was able to fix that problem, but with the recent amount of rain, flowing debris likely plugged the culvert.

The DNR and DEQ will work on identifying the appropriate size and angle of the culvert to help avoid this type of issue in the future.