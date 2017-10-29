Cadillac Senior Center Hosts Open House After Renovations

The Cadillac Senior Center has finished its renovations and held an open house.

Members of the community gathered at the center for food as well as a look around.

As we told you last month, the senior center received $24,000 a grant from the Cadillac Rotary Club.

The money from the grant was used to renovate the common room, bathrooms, and to put new flooring in the cafeteria.

Those at the center say the renovations were necessary since the building hasnt’t seen any upgrades in many years.

Prior to the senior center, the building held the Naval Reserve Barracks.

Friday was Navy day and the same day the building was first shown to the community 69 years ago.

Directors at the center thought it would be a nice nod to the building’s history to have their open house then.

Over the years memories have been made at the center, but directors say the seniors are excited and love the changes.

The center still has some minor renovating and cleaning up to do, but say the center has already improved greatly.